Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi spoke by phone with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

The Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, said President El-Sisi expressed Egypt's absolute rejection of the recent Iranian missile attack targeting the State of Qatar.

The President emphasized Egypt's condemnation of any actions that infringe upon the sovereignty of states, particularly Arab and Islamic countries.

President El-Sisi welcomed the announcement of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Iran, affirming the importance of underpinning and adhering to this agreement, in light of the regional escalation that almost plunged the region into widespread chaos and violence.

The call also reviewed Egypt's intensive efforts and contacts over the past days with various concerned parties, mainly the United States, to curb the escalation and restore calm and stability to the region.

The call underscored Egypt's continued endeavors to exert all necessary efforts to solidify the ceasefire agreement.

The two presidents concurred that the current delicate and sensitive phase necessitates advancing comprehensive political solutions and adopting approaches that consider the various dimensions related to regional security.

Both Presidents also reiterated the significance of resuming negotiations on the nuclear program between Washington and Tehran and the indispensability to address concerns related to nuclear non-proliferation, in addition to advocating the establishment of a Middle East Weapons of Mass Destruction-Free Zone.

The Iranian president expressed his gratitude and appreciation to President El-Sisi, valuing Egypt's wise and supportive stances for restoring stability in the region, and the efforts to prevent bloodshed among all parties.