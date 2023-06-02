Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi spoke by phone with the Emir of the State of Qatar, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.
The call touched on ways to strengthen, support and develop bilateral relations across various fields, in addition to reviewing the latest regional and international developments, especially in Sudan.
The Spokesman for the Presidency, Counselor Ahmed Fahmy, said the two leaders stressed the importance of intensive work to contain the humanitarian situation in Sudan, facilitate the flow of relief aid and spare civilians the repercussions of the fighting. In this context, the two leaders agreed to launch a joint initiative to support and provide relief to the Sudanese people so as to alleviate the effects and repercussions of the current crisis on the Sudanese people, especially the refugees, by providing them with humanitarian and relief services, provided that the concerned authorities in the two countries develop frameworks and mechanisms for implementation.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Presidency, The Arab Republic of Egypt.