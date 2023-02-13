Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi participated in a Roundtable on Billionaire Startups at the World Government Summit, in Dubai. It was also attended by officials from major billionaire startups in technology applications, artificial intelligence (AI), e-commerce and sustainable resource management.

The meeting saw a wide-ranging dialogue with representatives of corporations interested in working in Egypt or in expanding their existing projects. President El-Sisi emphasized Egypt's keenness on maintaining constant communication with investors to identify the problems and impediments they encounter and to work toward eliminating all obstacles they are facing. The President underscored the importance of the private sector’s role, particularly startups and entrepreneurs, which are a major drive for sustainable development, through investments and transfer of knowledge, in particular modern and technological.

Egypt’s efforts to attract investment and encourage entrepreneurship have also been reviewed. This is, in addition to prospects for cooperation and possible future projects between Egypt and the corporations and institutions participating in the event, in light of the progress achieved at the level of structural economic reform and the creation of conducive legislative and institutional structure to attract more foreign investment to Egypt. The discussion also touched on Egypt's other potential including its manpower, qualified infrastructure, which has been modernized and expanded over the past years, as well as its diverse sources of energy and huge market.