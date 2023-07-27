Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Russian President Vladimir Putin at Constantine Palace in St. Petersburg.

The Spokesman for the Egyptian Presidency stated that the Russian President welcomed President El-Sisi’s visit to Russia. President Putin praised President El-Sisi's important role in launching the first Russia-Africa Summit during Egypt's chairmanship of the African Union in 2019 which aimed to support and deepen the distinguished and historical relations between the African continent and Russia, in addition to strengthening consultation between the two sides on how to address common challenges.

President Putin also stressed the importance he attaches to continuing coordination and consultation with President El-Sisi on various regional and international issues of common interest. He also expressed his appreciation for Egypt's role as a main pillar of security and stability in the Middle East and Africa.

The Spokesman added that President El-Sisi expressed his keenness to promote partnership relations with the Russian Federation, given the continuous development witnessed by those relations which culminated in the comprehensive strategic partnership agreement in 2018. In this regard, the president praised the existing bilateral cooperation in many fields and the ongoing joint projects, especially the Russian industrial zone in the Suez Canal Economic Zone, and Al-Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant.

President El-Sisi also stressed the importance of coming out with actual and practical results from the Russia-Africa summit for the benefit of the African people in the first place, given that the summit aims to establish sustainable cooperation between Russia and African countries. The president expressed, in this regard, Egypt's readiness to enhance various aspects of cooperation between the two countries on the African continent.

During the meeting, the Spokesman indicated that the two presidents discussed developments in a number of issues related to bilateral relations, including projects like Al-Dabaa Nuclear Plant and the Russian industrial zone. This is in addition to cooperation with regard to developing transport and railway system, ensuring security, and combating terrorism.

On the other hand, the two presidents reviewed regional and international issues of common interest and exchanged views on a number of existing conflicts in the Middle East region, foremost of which are developments in Sudan, Syria and Libya, and the Palestinian issue. Both presidents shared common visions on the importance of advancing efforts to restore and consolidate the security, stability and peace of the countries of the region, in a manner that preserves the unity and sovereignty of their territories and the legitimate rights of their peoples.

President Putin also briefed President El-Sisi on the developments of the Russian-Ukrainian crisis. President El-Sisi affirmed Egypt's support for all endeavors that would quickly settle the crisis politically in a peaceful manner in order to reduce the existing human suffering, end the negative economic repercussions on the countries of the world, especially developing and African countries, and maintain international security and stability.