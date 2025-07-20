Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received the Commander of the United States Central Command (CENTCOM), General Michael E. Kurilla, in the presence of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and Minister of Defense and Military Production General Abdel Mageed Saqr, as well as U.S. Ambassador in Cairo, Herro Mustafa Garg.

The Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, said General Kurilla conveyed the greetings of U.S. President Donald Trump to President El-Sisi, which the President appreciated, emphasizing the deep strategic relations between Egypt and the United States. The meeting addressed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation and joint coordination in all fields, particularly military and security, and stressed the importance of reinforcing this cooperation in light of both sides’ keenness to supporting regional and international security and stability.

The meeting reviewed developments in the Middle East. President El-Sisi reaffirmed Egypt's continued intensive efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza, facilitate the exchange of hostages and captives, and resume the urgent entry of humanitarian aid. The President also commended President Trump’s efforts toward achieving a ceasefire, underscoring the importance of reviving the peace process and striving for lasting peace and stability in the region.

Views were aligned on the need to de-escalate tensions in the region and to pursue political and sustainable solutions to the current crises, so as to contribute to enhancing regional peace and stability. In this regard, the meeting reviewed the latest developments in Syria, Libya, Sudan, and the Horn of Africa, in addition to the water issue. President El-Sisi underscored the utmost importance of the Nile River issue as a matter of national security for Egypt.