Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Uganda's Chief of Defence Forces General Muhoozi Museveni, in the presence of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and Minister of Defense and Military Production General Abdel Mageed Saqr.

The Spokesman for the Presidency said General Muhoozi Museveni conveyed the greetings and appreciation of Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni to President El-Sisi.

The President expressed his appreciation for President Museveni and lauded the historical relations between Egypt and Uganda. In this context, both sides confirmed mutual keenness to enhance cooperation between the two countries across various fields, especially the military field.

The meeting addressed the overall regional and continental situations, and ways to enhance joint cooperation and development efforts among African countries, especially the Nile Basin countries and at the level of the Horn of Africa and East Africa, so as to achieve the common interests of all African countries.