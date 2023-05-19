Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Prime Minister of Lebanon, Mr. Najib Mikati, on the sidelines of the Arab League Summit in Jeddah, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The Spokesman for the Presidency, Counselor Ahmed Fahmy, said President El-Sisi valued the special characteristics of relations between Egypt and Lebanon, at both the official and popular levels. The President expressed sincere wishes of success for the Government of Lebanon in conducting its work during this critical period in the history of Lebanon, so as to fulfil the aspirations of the Lebanese people for further progress, security and stability, help surmount the crises facing Lebanon, and undertake the necessary reforms to overcome the current delicate phase. President El-Sisi stressed the importance of upholding the ultimate interest of the Lebanese people.

Mr. Mikati valued the fraternal relations between the two countries, expressing Lebanon’s appreciation for Egypt as a cornerstone for supporting and maintaining stability in Lebanon and the entire Arab region. He commended the Egyptian experience that enhances the priorities of developmental success and is a model to be emulated for the countries of the region.

The meeting addressed ways to strengthen the existing frameworks of bilateral cooperation for the benefit of the two peoples, and views were exchanged with regard to a number of Arab issues.