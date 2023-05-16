Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Mauritania’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Cooperation and Mauritanians Abroad, Mr. Mohamed Salem Ould Merzoug.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Counselor Ahmad Fahmy, said the Mauritanian Minister of Foreign Affairs handed the President a letter from Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani. In his letter, President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani expressed Mauritania’s huge appreciation for Egypt’s leadership and people and for its leading role, at both the Arab and African levels. He underscored commitment to fostering closer bilateral relations across various fields, and to benefiting from the remarkable developmental experience in Egypt over the past years.

President El-Sisi asked for his greetings to be conveyed to his brother the President of Mauritania. The President confirmed that Egypt looks forward to effectuating frameworks of joint cooperation at various levels, particularly in developmental sectors, where Egyptian companies have gained great expertise over the past years. President El-Sisi also stressed Egypt’s keenness on providing assistance in the development and building of capacities and cadres in Mauritania in all areas.

During the meeting, there was an exchange of views on a number of Arab and regional issues, within the framework of the two countries’ keenness on enhancing and further advancing joint Arab action.