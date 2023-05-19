Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with the President of Tunisia, Kais Saied, on the sidelines of the Arab League Summit in Jeddah.

The Spokesman for the Presidency, Counselor Ahmed Fahmy, said President El-Sisi expressed appreciation for the close and historic relations that bind the two countries at the official and popular levels, wishing Tunisia all success under the leadership of President Saied during this important juncture in the history of the Tunisian people. The President said Egypt looked forward to developing relations between the two countries to a sustainable framework of economic integration and strategic cooperation and Egypt supports all ongoing efforts to pursue Tunisia's development and reform.

Tunisia's President confirmed the deep ties between the two countries and his country's keenness to improve cooperation with Egypt in all areas, as a cornerstone for maintaining regional security and stability and restoring balance to the region. This is in light of Egypt's pivotal importance regionally and internationally. He added that his country looked forward to benefiting from the Egyptian experience in implementing developmental projects and its efforts to combat terrorism and extremism.

The two presidents exchanged views on a number of regional issues of mutual interest, particularly the situation in Sudan and Libya. The two presidents agreed to intensify coordination and consultation in this regard to advance efforts to resolve existing crises and restore security and stability for Arab peoples.