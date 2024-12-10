Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with the CEOs of a number of Norwegian Companies, including “Empower New Energy” and “Golar LNG” as well as the Norwegian Agency for Development Cooperation and the Norwegian-African Business Association. The meeting was held on the sidelines of the President’s official visit to Norway, the second leg of his current European tour.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, said the meeting explored ways to enhance investment cooperation between Egypt and the relevant Norwegian entities and companies. It reviewed key policies being implemented by the Government of Egypt, in line with the economic development plan, with particular emphasis on the importance Egypt places on empowering the private sector and attracting more foreign direct investment.

President El-Sisi emphasized that Egypt views the development of the renewable energy sector as a priority, given the country's capabilities in this regard, including natural resources and infrastructure. The President underscored Egypt's national strategy for increasing reliance on renewable energy sources, expressing appreciation for the ongoing cooperation with "Empower" and other Norwegian companies. He reaffirmed Egypt's keenness to further strengthen their cooperation and explore new opportunities for shared benefit.

The discussion also touched on opportunities for fostering trilateral cooperation in Africa, in support of the continent's development efforts. The role of Egyptian companies in Africa was reviewed, along with the potential for leveraging Egyptian expertise to provide joint and tangible support to the continent and its peoples.

After the meeting, President El-Sisi witnessed the signing ceremony of a contract between the Norwegian Company "Empower" and "Majid Al Futtaim" Company to implement a solar energy project in Egypt for industrial purposes.