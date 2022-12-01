The Presidency, The Arab Republic of Egypt


Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi inaugurates New Mansoura City and New Mansoura University (NMU) and inspects Al Hisas village, which is one of the villages covered by the Decent Life Initiative.

The Spokesman for the Presidency said the New Mansoura City is located between the governorates of Dakahlia, Kafr El Sheikh, and Damietta. It is one of the New Smart Cities the state has embarked on establishing across the republic and is considered one of the major arteries of development in Egypt's northern coast. It encompasses all facilities and services, including governmental districts  and markets, houses of worship, cultural and recreational areas, restaurants’ areas and central parks with a 15-kilometer-long coastal view of the Mediterranean Sea.

