Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi witnessed the opening of the fourth Egypt Defence Expo (EDEX 2025), at Al-Manara International Conference Center and the Egypt International Exhibition Center in New Cairo. The President was received by Prime Minister Dr. Moustafa Madbouly, Commander-in-Chief of the Egyptian Armed Forces and Minister of Defense and military Production General Abdel Mageed Saqr and Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces Lieutenant General Ahmed Khalifa.

The Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, said a commemorative photo was taken of the President with the senior guests before the exhibition activities commenced with the performance of the song, “We are always together”, in Arabic, English and French. This was followed by a presentation of the joint manufacturing project for the howitzer (K9A1 EGY) and a documentary about the project, in addition to a documentary about the Egypt Defence Expo.

The spokesman for the presidency said Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Minister of Defense and Military Production, General Abdel Mageed Saqr, delivered an address on this occasion, welcoming the participants in the exhibition's activities. He confirmed that the exhibition has become a global platform for countries and companies producing armament systems and defense platforms from all parts of the world to showcase the latest advancements in sophisticated technologies.

General Saqr pointed out that this year’s edition of the exhibition takes place amidst rapid transformations and complex conflicts in our region and the world, which renders permanent readiness to confront dangers and threats a duty that allows no room for complacency.

The Defense Minister added that the world now realizes that Egypt’s persistent warnings, repeatedly voiced by the President, about the region sliding into a comprehensive war that would drag the world toward an unknown fate, reflected a profound vision and a voice of wisdom, and were a sincere and conscious caution against the repercussions of following the logic and arrogance of power, instead of the logic of just and comprehensive peace. Egypt has practically affirmed this commitment during the Sharm El Sheikh Peace Summit, where it gathered on its soil nations that believe in peace to unify efforts to end the war in Gaza and stop the bloodshed after two years that defied human logic.

General Saqr emphasized stated that Egypt’s possession of various elements of capability is an investment in true peace, as strong nations have their will respected and their borders protected. He further affirmed that the Egyptian Armed Forces has been, and will always remain, a wise and rational force that protects and does not threaten, builds and reconstructs.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and Minister of Defense and Military Production noted that the inauguration of the Grand Egyptian Museum serves as a testament to the greatness of Egypt and a bridge connecting its glorious past with its vibrant present and promising future.

He said Egypt is today presenting an image of its modern strength through the fourth edition of the Egypt International Defense Exhibition (EDEX), which demonstrates its commitment to keeping pace with global developments in the field of armament and enhancing its military capabilities to reinforce its national security. The Defense Minister also underscored Egypt's keenness to foster partnership frameworks and strategic relations with sisterly and friendly nations.

The Defense Minister extended gratitude and appreciation to President El-Sisi for his ongoing support and unwavering commitment to enhancing the capabilities of the Armed Forces to complete the modernization process and raise combat efficiency. He also thanked the President for fostering cooperation with friendly nations to protect regional and international peace and security, and for building bridges of cooperation through joint training and exchange of expertise with numerous countries worldwide.

The President then headed to the Egypt International Exhibition Center to inspect the pavilion of the Arab Republic of Egypt. The President was given a brief about the pavilions of vehicle administration (Engineering Industries Complex), the pavilion of the Ministry of Military Production, the pavilion of the Arab International Optronics, and the pavilion of the Arab Organization for Industrialization. The President also inspected the pavilions of the United Arab Emirates and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

At the conclusion of the event, a commemorative photo was taken of the President and representatives of major global defense industry companies.