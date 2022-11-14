Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Prime Minister, Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, and Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, Mr. Ahmed Issa.

The Spokesman for the Presidency said that the meeting followed-up on the future strategy for the tourism sector.

The President stressed the need to boost the ministry’s work activities, as well as coordination and integration between the various concerned agencies. This aims to revitalize the tourism sector as an investment in Egypt’s global tourism potential, enhanced by a unique cultural and civilizational heritage. This shall take place by achieving tangible and realistic implementation rates in projects in the tourism sector nationwide, as well as benefiting and integrating with the development process and the progress that has taken place in the various sectors across the republic. This will achieve a great added value that will bolster tourism.

The Minister of Tourism and Antiquities offered an overview of the ministry’s future plans to stimulate the tourism investment climate in all tourist destinations nationwide. This is in addition to increasing the number of airlines available to Egypt, particularly at low costs, as well as achieving integration with the state’s development efforts. The plans also include developing the institutional and legislative framework of the tourism sector, improving the quality of tourism services delivered and enhancing the rates of internal and external tourism flows, nationwide.