Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Republic and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, attended the 42nd cultural symposium organized by the Armed Forces, as part of Egypt’s celebrations of the 52nd anniversary of the glorious October Victory, held at the Al-Manara International Conference Center.

The Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, said the celebration began with a recitation from the Holy Qur’an, followed by performances titled “The Origin of the Story” and “And We Triumphed”, in addition to screening a documentary titled “The October War.”

After the documentary ended, a number of heroes of the October War appeared on stage, where a commemorative photo was taken with the President. The performance titled: “Art in Building Awareness,” was followed by a documentary titled “Wars That Never End.” Afterwards, there was an artistic performance featuring the choir of the Ministry of Youth and Sports. After honoring 11 heroes of the glorious October War, the President delivered a speech in which he highlighted Egypt’s major achievements in the month of October, foremost among them is the great October Victory of 1973.

The President also pointed out that October of this year witnessed the end of the war in the Gaza Strip, and the election of Dr. Khaled El-Enany to the position of Director-General of UNESCO. The President extended his greetings to Dr. El-Enany and his family, affirming the state’s full support for him in ensuring the success of his new international mission.President El-Sisi also mentioned Egypt’s election to the United Nations Human Rights Council and expressed hope for Egypt’s success in winning the position of Director-General of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

The President reviewed Egypt's intensive efforts over the past two years to stop the war in the Gaza Strip, allow the entry of humanitarian aid, and release hostages and captives. This path culminated in a ceasefire agreement and the holding of the peace summit in Sharm El-Sheikh. In this context, President El-Sisi thanked US President Donald Trump for his efforts in supporting endeavors to stop the war.

The President announced that Egypt will host an international conference for the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip in November 2025 and called upon the Egyptian people to actively contribute to the reconstruction efforts as an expression of solidarity, responsibility, and cordiality for the Palestinian brothers. The President tasked the prime minister with coordinating with civil society institutions and relevant state authorities to study the establishment of a national mechanism to collect contributions and donations from citizens to finance the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip.

With regard to the challenges facing the country, the President emphasized that Egypt has gone through difficult circumstances over the past two years and emphasized the important role of the media and the arts in raising public awareness, disseminating facts, and protecting the country from misinformation campaigns.

Regarding the economic situation, the President praised the Egyptian people's patience and endurance, stressing that the measures taken by the state aim to achieve real and radical reform, far from the policy of postponement or neglect. The President emphasized that confronting economic challenges requires planning, implementation, and a conscious popular will, noting that the state carefully considers its decisions and makes them without hesitation when the public interest requires it. The President affirmed that he feels the suffering of the citizens, as he is one of them, and that overcoming this difficult stage will take place with Allah’s help and the efforts and dedication of the Egyptians people.

Concluding his speech, the President expressed his deep appreciation for the late President Mohamed Anwar El-Sadat, commending his courage in taking the crossing decision to restore national dignity after the 1967 defeat. The President emphasized that the state is determined to overcome challenges and build a bright future for the coming generations.