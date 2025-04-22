Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi attended the graduation ceremony of the second Imam qualification course for the Ministry of Endowments from the Egyptian Military Academy. The ceremony took place at Al-Manara International Conference Center.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, said the second batch of Imams graduating from the qualification training course comprises 550 individuals who completed a 24-week program. This came within the framework of President El-Sisi's directives to the Ministry of Endowments, in coordination with relevant state institutions, including the Egyptian Military Academy, to develop a comprehensive training program that enhances the capabilities of Imams at various levels. This shall contribute to the advancement of religious discourse and the development of communication mechanisms, particularly in combating and refuting extremist ideology. This is in addition to strengthening awareness, knowledge, and understanding of various intellectual issues and current challenges.

The ceremony's events included the screening of a documentary film titled "Course Success Report”. This was followed by a presentation of the collective research of the Imams' course participants on the encyclopedic nature of the scholar and the Imam and its impact on the performance of his duties (Imam Jalal al-Din al-Suyuti as a model).

The results of the course graduation were then announced. The graduates also took the oath of allegiance, a newly introduced oath for graduating Imams and preachers, administered by Dr. Ahmed Nabawi, a member of the technical office of the Minister of Endowments.

Following this, the events included a poetry recital by one of the students, followed by a religious chant. Director of the Egyptian Military Academy, Lieutenant General Ashraf Zaher, and Minister of Religious Endowments, Dr. Usama Al-Azhari, each delivered speeches highlighting the importance of integration and cooperation among relevant state entities in implementing the political leadership's vision for preparing a new generation of Imams. This generation shall combine a deep understanding of religious sciences with proficiency in modern communication tools, thereby enhancing their role in disseminating moderate thought and consolidating national values.

President El-Sisi delivered a speech on this occasion.