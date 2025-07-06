President Cyril Ramaphosa will, at the invitation of His Excellency Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, President of the Federative Republic of Brazil, attend the XVII BRICS Summit from 6 to 7 July 2025 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

BRICS is a political and diplomatic coordination forum for countries from the Global South.

The BRICS Summit theme is “Strengthening Global South Cooperation for More Inclusive and Sustainable Governance”.

The Summit agenda emphasises the positive role that BRICS can play in shaping a more fair and just multipolar world order and demonstrating global leadership in global health, climate change and AI governance.

The objectives for the XVII BRICS Summit include: highlighting the ongoing humanitarian impact of Israeli military action in Gaza and in conflicts in Sudan, Ukraine and Iran; and advocating for the sustainable resolution of conflicts through diplomacy, inclusive dialogue and a commitment to the United Nations Charter.

The Summit will also explore ways of expanding tangible trade, tourism, investment and financial cooperation within BRICS and with BRICS Partner Countries.

For South Africa, these deliberations will enhance our efforts to further diversify trade and enhance resilience, growth and development.

The Summit will look into synergies between BRICS, COP30 and G20 outcomes, including in global governance of artificial intelligence and prioritising climate finance that is just, accessible and transformational.

BRICS leaders will continue advocating for the reform of global governance systems to be more inclusive and representative of contemporary realities.

This includes the goal of countries of the South for more meaningful participation of the global South in global decision-making processes and structures, including in the United Nations Security Council.

The specific objectives of South Africa’s engagement in BRICS are:

To enhance the future growth and development of South Africa through its BRICS membership.

To strengthen intra-BRICS relations and develop mutually beneficial cooperation across the three pillars of cooperation, political and security, financial and economic, and cultural and people-to-people cooperation.

To shape global governance reform to be more equitable, balanced and representative.

South Africa emphasises concrete cooperation that contributes both directly and indirectly to the priorities of a better South Africa, a better Africa, and a better world through its partnership in BRICS.

During the XVII BRICS Summit session leaders are expected to deliberate on the following topics: global governance reform and peace and security, including a report by National Security Advisors.

Heads of State and Government will discuss a BRICS Leaders Statement on Global Governance of Artificial Intelligence.

This will be followed by the adoption of a BRICS Leaders Framework Declaration on Climate Finance and the launch of the BRICS Partnership for the Elimination of Socially Determined Diseases.

The Summit will close with the adoption of the Rio de Janeiro Declaration.

The Summit will be attended by Leaders of the BRICS member states: Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Indonesia.

Member states participate in all BRICS meetings while partner states participate principally in Summits. Partner states may be invited to other meetings of the association if members agree on this.

Leaders of BRICS partner countries will come from: Belarus, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Cuba, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Uganda and Uzbekistan.

The Rio Summit will also be attended by leaders of outreach countries, which in the BRICS system are countries from the region where the rotational presidency is located.

In this context, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Uruguay have also been invited by the Government of Brazil to participate in the Rio gathering.

The United Nations, the African Union and international organisations will also participate.

Leaders of all BRICS members are confirmed for the Rio Summit with President Putin participating virtually and China represented by Premier Li Qiang.

President Ramaphosa is supported by the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Mr Ronald Lamola; Minister in The Presidency, Ms Khumbudzo Ntshavheni; Deputy Minister of Finance, Dr David Masondo; and Deputy Minister of Trade Industry and Competition, Mr Zuko Godlimpi.