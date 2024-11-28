His Excellency Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., President of the Republic of Liberia, has signed a directive mandating all appointed government officials to comply with the Declaration of Assets requirements as outlined in the 2014 Code of Conduct.

Despite repeated calls for compliance, several officials have failed to declare their assets within the required timeframe, contravening Article 2, Section 10.2(h) of the Act to Amend Section 5.2 and Section 10.2 of the 2014 Code of Conduct.

The law stipulates:

“An official appointed by the President shall declare his/her assets no later than 30 days after appointment. Failure to comply shall result in immediate suspension from office until full compliance is obtained.”

Failure to adhere to this directive undermines the core principles of good governance and public accountability.

President Boakai, therefore, has given all non-compliant officials a final deadline of TEN (10) DAYS—effective November 27, 2024—to complete and submit their assets declarations.

Officials who fail to comply within this period will face immediate suspension from their respective positions, as mandated by law, until they meet the legal requirements.

The President emphasized his Administration’s unwavering commitment to upholding the rule of law, promoting transparency, and ensuring accountability in public service.

He urged all government officials to demonstrate integrity and accountability by adhering to this directive promptly.

This action, the President said, reflects the Administration’s dedication to fostering a culture of transparency and trust in public service.

President Boakai calls on the Liberian public to continue supporting efforts to uphold good governance and hold officials accountable for their responsibilities.