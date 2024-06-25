President Joseph N. Boakai, Sr., has relieved Dr. Julius J.S. Nelson of his position as President of the University of Liberia effective immediately.

President Boakai, as the Visitor to the University, took this action following several meetings with the Institution’s Board of Trustees and various stakeholders of the University.

In the meantime, the President has appointed former University of Liberia President Ambassador Dr. Al-Hassan Conteh as Acting President to lead the Interim Management Team.

The Board nominated Dr. Conteh unanimously to oversee the search process for a new University President within three months.

The Interim Management Team will also initiate necessary reforms and implement the action points conveyed by the President to ensure the University's smooth operation.