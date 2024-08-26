President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., delivered a compelling Keynote address highlighting Liberia’s investment potential at the 124th National Black Business Conference in Atlanta, Georgia on August 23, 2024.

The President’s message focused on the vast opportunities for investors, particularly businesses, to leverage Liberia's natural wealth.

He highlighted the country's fertile land and favorable climate, offering significant potential for agricultural investments, especially in rice production.

With a substantial portion of Liberia's rice consumption being imported, the Liberian Leader emphasized the critical need for its local production and downstream processing.

He also underscored the significant contribution of cash crops such as rubber, cocoa, coffee, and oil palm to the growth of the agriculture sector, presenting positing investment avenues.

Moreover, he welcomed investors to explore the investment potential across various sectors in Liberia, reiterating the country's commitment to fostering a business-friendly environment.

Outlining Liberia's A.R.R.E.S.T Agenda, the President emphasized the Government's focus on critical interventions in agriculture, infrastructure, education, health, and tourism to spur economic growth and development.

He extended an invitation to the attendees, encouraging them to consider Liberia as an open and promising destination for investment opportunities.

President Boakai emphasized the enduring legacy of the shared journey and the impact it has had on mutual aspirations for progress and prosperity and commended the conference as not only a platform to promote black business enterprise but also a celebration of the remarkable ties across the Atlantic.

The Liberian Chief Executive paid homage to Booker T. Washington, acknowledging his profound influence on Liberia and the broader African American experience. He highlighted the establishment of the Booker T. Washington Institute in Liberia as a testament to Washington's vision for education, economic empowerment, and self-reliance, inspiring generations of Liberians to pursue education and business endeavors.

In closing, the President highlighted Liberia as an attractive investment destination, showcasing the country's commitment to partnering with black businesses and investors for mutual economic advancement and prosperity.

The address was marked by warm greetings to the attendees and highlighted the deep ties that link the people of the African continent with those in the African Diaspora.