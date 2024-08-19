According to a Foreign Ministry release, President Boakai stressed that Liberia and Hungary have maintained longstanding friendly relations and that he is particularly delighted by the progress in the ties. The Liberian leader highlighted Hungary’s support through the extension of its tied aid loan initiative towards the government’s development agenda and its willingness to grant opportunities to the young people of Liberia. He added that his government is keen to see the relations expand further, encompassing the mutually beneficial joint ventures between the two countries. President Boakai then wish President Sulyok best wishes for his personal well-being, as well as the continued prosperity and happiness of the people of Hungary.

The President of the Republic of Liberia, His Excellency Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has congratulated the Government and People of the Republic of Hungary on the occasion marking its National Day anniversary on August 20, 2024. St. Stephen's Day is celebrated in Hungary on August 20th each year. It is also known as “Foundation Day “and “Constitution Day” and is the official state holiday of Hungary. In the Message to His Excellency Mr. Temas Sulyok, President of the Republic of Hungary, President Boakai, on behalf of Liberia and in his own name, extended sincere congratulations to the Government and people of Hungary as they commemorate Saint Stephen’s Day.

