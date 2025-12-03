The President of the Republic of Liberia, His Excellency Joseph Nyma Boakai, Sr., has by Proclamation declared Saturday, November 29, 2025, the 130th Birth Anniversary of the late William V. S. Tubman, the 18th President of the Republic of Liberia, to be celebrated throughout the length and breadth of the Republic as a National Holiday.

President Boakai has ordered and directed that all government ministries, agencies, business houses, and market places be closed on Saturday, November 29, 2025, from six o’clock ante meridian to six o’clock post meridian.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, at the 3rd session of the 42nd National Legislature of the Republic of Liberia, declaring the birthday of William Vacanarat Shadrach Tubman, November 29, each year as a National Holiday in keeping with the will of the Liberian people.

The Proclamation says this act of Legislation is in recognition of his productive, meaningful services and policies, including the Integration Policy, the granting of suffrage to women, as well as national policies and many other socio-economic developments, and his contributions to the emancipation of African Colonial Territories into statehood.

“In consideration of the numerous contributions, profound changes and lasting accomplishments made by William Vacanarat Shadrach Tubman, during his administration as 18th President of the Republic of Liberia, the citizens of the Republic, desirous of showing their deep appreciation, esteem and approval of his outstanding, noble and remarkable leadership, did petition and requested the National Legislature of this nation to issue permanent record of their sentiments in honor of his birth anniversary for posterity.”