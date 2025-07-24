The President of the Republic of Liberia, His Excellency Joseph Nyuma Boakai Sr., has by Proclamation declared Saturday, July 26, 2025 as Independence Day and is to be observed throughout the Republic as a National Holiday.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, the Proclamation calls on all citizens and foreign residents within the territorial confines of Liberia to observe the Day as such; the release further orders government offices and business houses closed during the observance from 6:00 ante meridian to 6:00 post meridian.

The Proclamation requests all citizens, in solemn cooperation with all Prelates, Priests, Deacons, Evangelists, Imams and Elders as well as other members of the Sacerdotal order, regardless of religious creed, to gather together in their respective places of worship in each city, town, village, home, especially in Monrovia, Montserrado County, on Sunday, July 20, 2025 and Friday, July 25, 2025, in observance of the day.

The Presidential proclamation also requests citizens of Liberia to offer thanks and praises to God for His blessings showered upon us in past and present times and beseech Him for His continuing goodness and beneficence towards all peoples and nations of the earth, especially, the people of the Republic of Liberia.

According to the Proclamation, it is in grateful recognition of the blessings and miraculous deliverances which the Almighty God has extended to us as a Nation and People, although we have been most unworthy of them, to give thanks, adoration and praise unto Him for saving the State and to commemorate the brave and timely Decision of our forbearers on July 26, 1847.

The Proclamation is in consonant with the “Patriotic and Culture Observances Law” title 26, Liberia Code of Law of 1956, which set aside the 26th day of July of each year as a National Holiday to be known as Independence Day and appropriately celebrated as such.

The Proclamation further recounted that after due deliberation on the future of the “ Settlement” facing colonial challenges and threats, the Founding Fathers did publish to the World that historic and immortal instrument known as the DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENCE, by which the Commonwealth of Liberia became, and was presented to the comity of nations, as a free, sovereign and independent State thereby warding off encroachment from any colonial power and becoming the first independent African Republic.

According to the proclamation, the official Festive Celebration in observance of the Day will be held at the Centennial Memorial Pavilion, Ashmun Street, Monrovia, Montserrado County; commencing at eleven o’ clock ante meridian; under the theme: “One People, One Destiny: healing the past, Building the Future”

“In His infinite goodness and mercy, God has blessed and prospered the work of the minds, hearts, and hands of all the people of the Republic of Liberia from July 1847 when this nation was declared a free, sovereign and independence state; and from thenceforth, through the years of our national existence, manifold and varied have been the experiences of the nation and its people, who through it all have been able to forge their way by dint of perseverance, devotion and courage.”, the Proclamation declares.