The Liberian leader expressed that the cordial ties of friendship and cooperation subsisting between the two Countries and peoples will be strengthened in the spirit of international solidarity. He furthered that Liberia and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will work together in furtherance of deeper cooperation at the United Nations and other international forums aimed at promoting international peace and security. President Boakai then prayed that the Almighty Allah will continue to endow His Royal Highness with abundant wisdom and strength as he leads his people to nobler heights.

The President of the Republic of Liberia, His Excellency Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has sent a congratulatory message to the Government and people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on the occasion commemorating the 92nd National day of that Country on September 23, 2024. According to a Foreign Ministry release, President Boakai, on behalf of the government and people of the Republic of Liberia and in his own name, conveyed warmest felicitations and best wishes to His Royal Highness King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al-Saudi, and through him to the people of Saudi Arabia as they commemorate this auspicious occasion.

