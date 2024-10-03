President Boakai stressed that as Basotho reflect on the remarkable journey of their country’s independence, he commands the strides Lesotho has made in fostering unity, progress and development. “We anticipate enhancing our cooperation and further solidifying the bonds of friendship so happily subsisting between our two countries and peoples in furtherance of the principles of the African Union and the United Nations in promoting peace and global security”, President Boakai stated. He then prayed that the Almighty God will endow King Letsie III with abundant wisdom and strength as he leads his people to greater heights.

The President of the Republic of Liberia, His Excellency Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has sent a congratulatory message to the Government and People of the Kingdom of Lesotho on the occasion marking that country’s 58th Independence Anniversary on October 4, 2024. According to a Foreign Ministry release, in his message to his Basotho counterpart, His Majesty, Letsie III, King of the Kingdom of Lesotho, President Boakai on behalf of the Government and People of Liberia and in his own name extended sincere felicitations to King Letsie III and through him, to the Government and People of the Kingdom of Lesotho as they celebrate their historic day.

