The Liberian President further noted that as the People of Chad celebrate this auspicious occasion, it is his hope that these festivities will cultivate new frontiers in the bilateral ties and promote international peace and security, in keeping with the principles of the United Nations and the African Union. He then prayed that the Almighty Allah will continue to endow President Deby with wisdom and strength as he leads his compatriots to greater prosperity.

The President of the Republic of Liberia, H.E. Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has sent a congratulatory message to the Government and People of the Republic of Chad on the occasion marking the 64 th Independence Anniversary of that country on August 11, 2024. According to a Foreign Ministry release, President Boakai extended warmest congratulations and best wishes to His Excellency Mahamat Idriss Deby and through him to the Government and People of the Republic of Chad, on behalf of the Government and people of the Republic of Liberia, and in his own name.

