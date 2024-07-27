On the momentous occasion of Liberia's 177th Independence Anniversary, President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has delivered what considered a powerful address at occasion marking the official celebrations held at the Centennial Memorial Pavilion in Monrovia on today.

The occasion was graced by esteemed guests, including the President of Ghana His Excellency Nana Dankwa Akufo Addo and representatives of other Foreign Heads of State, as well as numerous dignitaries, leaders, and citizens.

In his address, President Boakai emphasized the significance of honoring the sacrifices of Liberia's founding fathers, mothers, and democracy champions, acknowledging their efforts to shape a culture of freedom and democracy celebrated globally.

The President expressed gratitude for the opportunity to lead the nation during this pivotal period and called upon all Liberians to unite and embrace the true values of freedom, working together to provide opportunities for every citizen to lead dignified lives.

Highlighting the potential of Liberia and the responsibility of the current generation to pursue progress, President Boakai underscored the need to move away from historical struggles and towards building a more inclusive nation.

He pledged his personal commitment and that of his government to facilitate collaboration across political, economic, and social divides to bring about positive change for all Liberians, emphasizing the importance of a unified vision for a new Liberia.

President Boakai's address pivoted a call to action for all citizens to consider the long-lasting impact of their decisions, emphasizing this year's theme for the independence celebrations, "Building a New Liberia for All Liberians.”

The President expressed the hope that his remarks resonated deeply, urging a collective effort to address historical challenges and inequalities, and setting on a course for a brighter future that includes every Liberian.

As the nation reverently marked its independence, the President wished that his words served as a unifying force, galvanizing citizens and leaders towards a shared vision of progress, unity, and inclusivity in building a new Liberia.

The address encapsulated the spirit of the occasion, emphasizing the immense potential for positive change and the enduring legacy that this generation can shape for future generations.