President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has appointed Dr. Joseph Isaac as President of Margibi University, formerly, Harbel College in Margibi County.
In this role, Dr. Isaac is expected to work to enhance the capacity and quality of the students and faculty through training, mentoring, and professional development opportunities.
He will also spearhead initiatives to boost student enrollment, retention, and academic performance, thereby ensuring a supportive and inclusive learning environment.
President Boakai expressed expectation that Dr. Isaac will work collaboratively with the Board of Trustees and all stakeholders to foster partnerships and leverage resources to achieve the goals of excellence, innovation, and community engagement.
His appointment takes immediate effect.
President Boakai calls on Dr. Isaac and all those appointed to continue to demonstrate diligence, commitment, integrity, professionalism, and loyalty in service to country.