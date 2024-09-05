According to a Foreign Ministry release, in his message to His Royal Highness King Mswati III, the Liberian leader on behalf of the government and people of Liberia and in his own name, expressed his utmost pleasure and extended heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the Government and resilient people of the Kingdom of Eswatini as they commemorate this joyous occasion. The Liberian Leader entertained the fervent hope that the bonds of friendship and cooperation so subsisting between the two countries are strengthened in furtherance of the principles of the African Union and the United Nations in promoting peace and security. President Boakai also prayed that the Grand Architect of the universe will endow His Royal Highness King Mswati III, with abundant wisdom and strength as he leads his people to greater prosperity.

The President of the Republic of Liberia, His Excellency Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has sent a message of congratulations to the Government and people of the Kingdom of Eswatini, on the occasion marking the 56th independence Anniversary of that Country on Friday, September 6, 2024. The event marks the official celebration of the Kingdom of Eswatini’s Independence Day. The Kingdom of Eswatini formerly Swaziland gained its Independence from Great Britain on September 6, 1968.

