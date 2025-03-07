The President of the Republic of Liberia, His Excellency Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has congratulated the Government and people of the Republic of Ghana on the occasion commemorating the 68th Independence celebration of that West African country on March 6, 2025. According to a Foreign Ministry release, President Boakai, on behalf of the Government and people of the Republic of Liberia and in his own name, extended sincere felicitations and best wishes to President John Dramani Mahama, and through him, to the Government and people of Ghana, as they celebrate this milestone. The Liberian leader added that this historic day is a testament to the enduring spirit and resilience of the Ghanaian people.

He furthered that as the people of Ghana reflect on the remarkable journey of their country independence, his Government commend the strides Ghana has made in fostering unity, progress and development. President Boakai stated that Ghana has become a beacon of leadership in the region and that his Government value that strong bonds of friendship and cooperation between the two countries. “As you mark this significant milestone, I am confident that the ties between our nations will continue to strengthen as we work together to advance cooperation in the African Union, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the United Nations, and other International Organizations, aimed at promoting peace, security, and development across the globe”, President Boakai stated. He then prayed that the Almighty God will endow President Mahama with abundant wisdom and strength, as he leads his people to nobler heights.