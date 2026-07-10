In preparation for the operationalisation of the Seychelles Broadcasting Corporation Act, 2026, the Office of the President today announces the appointment of the Select Committee responsible for proposing candidates to the President for appointment to the Board of the Seychelles Broadcasting Corporation (SBC).

The establishment of the Select Committee forms part of the governance framework introduced under the new Act, which aims to strengthen the independence, professionalism and accountability of the national public broadcaster.

Under Section 8(3) of the Act, the President is required to appoint a Select Committee comprising three members to identify and recommend seven suitable candidates for appointment to the SBC Board. From these seven recommended candidates, the President will appoint four members to the Board. The Select Committee will also recommend, from among the seven candidates, a Chairperson and Vice-Chairperson of the Board.

The appointment of the Select Committee takes effect on Monday, 13 July 2026. The Committee comprises:

Ms Marie Claire Marie – Chairperson

Ms Doris Moustache – Member

Mr Larrey Chetty – Member

In carrying out its mandate, the Committee will, in accordance with the Act, consider persons with special knowledge or practical experience in administration, management, information, media, broadcasting, finance, labour relations, economics, law, education, journalism, culture, the arts, or other relevant fields.

The President has expressed confidence that the Select Committee will undertake its responsibilities with integrity, impartiality and transparency, ensuring that its recommendations uphold the principles and objectives of the Seychelles Broadcasting Corporation Act, 2026, and contribute to the establishment of an independent, credible and effective public service broadcaster.

The remaining members of the Board will be nominated in accordance with the Act by the following bodies:

the Media Practitioners Association;

the National Assembly;

the Citizens Engagement Platform Seychelles (CEPS);

the Seychelles Interfaith Council Organisation; and

the staff of the Seychelles Broadcasting Corporation.

In addition, the Chief Executive Officer and Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation will serve as ex officio members of the Board without voting rights.