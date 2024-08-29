President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has called on the Methodist Church of Ghana to continue playing its crucial role in nation-building by being pillars of truth, justice, and righteousness.

Addressing the 13th Biennial/51st Annual Conference of the Methodist Church of Ghana at the Wesley Cathedral in Kumasi, the President emphasized the importance of Christian maturity and the Church’s responsibility to foster moral and social development in the country.

Speaking on the conference theme, "Discipleship: Growing into Christian Maturity," President Akufo-Addo reflected on the significant contributions the Methodist Church has made to Ghana’s development, particularly in education, healthcare, and social welfare. “The Methodist Church has been a symbol of faith, education, and social service, contributing significantly to the nation's progress,” he noted, urging the Church to continue its invaluable work.

President Akufo-Addo highlighted the role of Christian discipleship in shaping a nation’s moral fabric. Drawing from biblical teachings, he pointed out that discipleship is not merely an individual pursuit but a communal one, where believers are called to support and encourage one another in their faith journey. He referenced Apostle Paul’s exhortation to the Ephesians, emphasizing the need for Christians to “grow in truth, love, and steadfastness in our faith.”

The President also stressed the importance of the Church’s prophetic voice in society, calling on it to speak out against injustice, corruption, and moral decay. “Our advocacy should be rooted in biblical principles, aimed at promoting the common good,” he urged, adding that the Church must support policies and initiatives that align with God's will for justice and peace. This call to action was a clear reminder of the Church’s responsibility to uphold moral standards and be a guiding light for the nation.

In a pointed admonition, President Akufo-Addo addressed certain clergy members who have been predicting electoral violence and manipulation. He expressed disappointment in those who, instead of preaching peace and unity, have chosen to sow seeds of discord. “I am certain that the behaviour of the Ghanaian people and their government and public authorities will put to shame all the naysayers, all the Jeremiahs, including, unfortunately, some persons of the cloth,” he stated firmly.

The President’s remarks were a clear call to the Methodist Church to remain steadfast in its mission to promote peace and unity, especially in the lead-up to the 2024 elections. He encouraged the Church to continue its efforts in nurturing disciples and contributing to nation-building, emphasizing the importance of godly leadership and spiritual guidance in governance.

“Let us strive to grow in our faith, develop Christ-like character, and live out the principles of the Kingdom of God in every aspect of our lives,” he urged, reminding the congregation of the Church's rich heritage of faith and service in Ghana. He also thanked the Methodist Church for its unwavering support to his government over the years and encouraged continued cooperation with his successor, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and his running mate, Hon. Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh.

President Akufo-Addo’s address to the Methodist Church in Kumasi was not just a reflection on the past but a forward-looking call to action. As Ghana approaches a pivotal moment in its democratic journey, the President’s words serve as both a reminder and a challenge to the Church to continue being a beacon of hope, truth, and justice in the nation.

The conference, attended by a host of clergy, dignitaries, and congregants, served as a significant platform for discussing the role of the Church in Ghana’s socio-political landscape, particularly in these crucial election times.