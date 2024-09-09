At the 9th Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) High-Level Meeting in Beijing on September 5, 2024, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo highlighted the critical need for China-Africa collaboration in industrialization, agricultural modernization, and green development.

Addressing the summit co-chaired by Chinese President Xi Jinping and Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye, President Akufo-Addo emphasized that these three pillars are vital for Africa’s modernization and achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

President Akufo-Addo noted that Africa is at a pivotal moment, with rapid technological and economic shifts, as well as pressing environmental challenges. He stressed that industrialization is a key driver of economic growth, diversification, and job creation, and cited Ghana’s own “One-District-One-Factory” (1D1F) initiative as an example of how targeted industrial policies can transform economies. Through 1D1F, Ghana has established 321 factories, creating 170,000 jobs and attracting both domestic and foreign investors.

The President also focused on agricultural modernization, highlighting Ghana’s “Planting for Food and Jobs” programme. This initiative has introduced modern farming techniques and machinery, boosting productivity and improving the livelihoods of farmers across the country.

On green development, President Akufo-Addo emphasized that sustainable development is no longer a choice but a necessity. He outlined Ghana’s efforts to promote renewable energy, reduce deforestation, and manage waste sustainably. The country’s development policies integrate environmental considerations to ensure a sustainable future for generations to come.

The President praised China’s rapid industrialization, agricultural transformation, and commitment to green development, citing them as valuable lessons for Ghana and Africa. He also underscored the importance of the Beijing Action Plan (2025-2027), which aligns with the African Union’s Agenda 2063 and the UN’s SDGs, in fostering further cooperation.

President Akufo-Addo concluded by reaffirming Ghana’s commitment to industrialization, agricultural modernization, and green development. He called for deeper partnerships with China and other nations to build a future of shared prosperity and sustainability for all.