Rene Awambeng, Founder and Managing Partner at financial firm Premier Invest, has joined the Congo Energy&Investment Forum (CEIF) as a keynote speaker. Scheduled for March 25-26, 2025, in Brazzaville, the forum showcases partnership and investment opportunities in the country, from hydrocarbon exploration and gas monetization to green energy and downstream industries.

Premier Invest is actively promoting growth opportunities in Africa’s energy sector. In 2024, the company reached a milestone by signing an agreement with energy major Shell to facilitate financing for oil and gas projects across the continent. This partnership enables collaboration and co-financing of transactions, fostering development within the industry. At CEIF 2025, Rene Awambeng is expected to provide deeper insights into Premier Invest’s financing strategies and plans for Africa.

The inaugural Congo Economic and Investment Forum, set for March 25-26, 2025 in Brazzaville, will bring together international investors and local stakeholders to explore national and regional energy and infrastructure opportunities. The event will explore the latest gas-to-power projects and provide updates on ongoing expansions across the country.

As sub-Saharan Africa’s fourth-largest oil producer, the Republic of Congo presents significant opportunities for global investors. The country aims to attract fresh capital to its oil sector, with a licensing round planned for 2025 and regulatory improvements designed to enhance its appeal to foreign financiers. Simultaneously, efforts are underway to drive investment in the downstream sector to meet the nation’s annual petroleum demand of 1.2 million tons. At CEIF 2025, Awambeng is expected to highlight key growth opportunities within the Republic of Congo’s oil industry.

Beyond oil, the Republic of Congo is seeking increased investment in its growing gas industry. The country became an LNG exporter in late 2023 with the launch of production at the Congo LNG project. By 2025, Congo aims to increase LNG output to 3 million tons per annum, driven by initiatives such as the second phase of the Congo LNG project, expected to begin in 2025, and the multi-phase Bango Kayo LNG project. Bango Kayo will be developed in four phases, each progressively enhancing gas treatment and valorization capacity to meet both local and regional LNG and LPG demand. Despite these advances, much of the country’s gas potential remains untapped, presenting a strategic opportunity for exploration and production firms, as well as investors.

Recent policy changes are set to further enhance the Republic of Congo’s investment appeal. The country is preparing to launch its Gas Master Plan alongside a new Gas Code, both aimed at accelerating the development of the gas industry. These policies will provide a strategic framework for investing in the country’s gas value chain.

Beyond oil and gas, the Republic of Congo offers significant potential in renewable energy. The country is emerging as a promising market for solar, wind and hydropower development, with an estimated 22 GW of untapped hydropower capacity. CEIF 2025 will bring together project developers, capital providers and technology experts to advance renewable energy projects in the country. At CEIF 2025, Premier Invest’s Awambeng will share insights into emerging energy opportunities in the Republic of Congo. As a keynote speaker, Awambeng will discuss how innovative financing and market policies can drive development, unlocking the full potential of the country’s diverse energy resources.

For more information about the Congo Energy&Investment Forum and to secure your participation, visit https://apo-opa.co/40BbCzd.