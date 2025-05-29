Rene Awambeng, Founder and Managing Partner of Premier Invest, will be a featured speaker at this year’s African Energy Week: Invest in African Energies conference, taking place on September 29-October 3 in Cape Town. With a reputation as one of Africa’s leading energy financiers, Awambeng brings decades of experience in mobilizing capital and structuring deals across oil, gas and renewables.

Premier Invest is currently facilitating over $10 billion in active energy transactions across the continent, positioning the firm as a critical catalyst for Africa’s energy development. From hydrocarbons to green energy, the firm is working closely with governments, developers and financiers to accelerate bankable projects that can unlock economic growth and energy access across the continent. These transactions span a wide range of geographies and technologies, from a €2–5 billion refinery expansion project to a $362 million geothermal power development in Kenya. These are just a few examples of how Premier Invest is shaping Africa’s energy landscape through innovative deal structuring, risk mitigation and global investor engagement.

As part of its expansion strategy, Premier Invest is also establishing a new financial institution in the UAE. This move signals a strategic shift toward deeper capital market integration between the Gulf and African energy markets. By creating a dedicated Africa-focused bank, Premier Invest aims to streamline energy investment processes and provide bespoke financial products tailored to the continent’s infrastructure and energy needs.

Awambeng’s deep background – including his previous role as Global Head of Client Relations at Afreximbank – has positioned him as a leading voice in African finance. At AEW 2025: Invest in African Energies, he will offer valuable insights into how capital can be effectively deployed across the energy value chain, the types of projects international investors are prioritizing, and how Africa can position itself competitively in the global energy transition.

“Premier Invest plays a pivotal role in mobilizing capital and facilitating strategic investments critical to advancing Africa’s energy sector. Their expertise in structuring complex transactions and fostering international partnerships significantly accelerates the continent’s energy development and transition. Their participation at AEW 2025 will provide invaluable insights into the financing mechanisms driving Africa’s energy future,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber.

With global finance playing a defining role in the future of African energy, Premier Invest’s work represents a crucial bridge between opportunity and implementation. AEW 2025 will offer a unique platform for stakeholders to connect with Awambeng and other key financiers shaping Africa’s energy future.

About AEW: Invest in African Energies:

AEW: Invest in African Energies is the platform of choice for project operators, financiers, technology providers and government, and has emerged as the official place to sign deals in African energy. Visit www.AECWeek.com for more information about this exciting event.