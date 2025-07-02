The Powers and Privileges Committee this afternoon resolved to refer the matter, at the request of the Speaker of the National Assembly (NA), relating to the conduct of Mr Visvin Reddy during the sitting of the 4 March 2025, to Parliament's Disciplinary Committee. The committee agreed that although Mr Reddy's actions do not constitute contempt of Parliament as per Section 12 of the Powers, Privileges and Immunities of Parliament and Provincial Legislatures Act, his actions do constitute misconduct. The matter was referred to the committee by the Speaker of the National Assembly in terms of rule 214 of the NA Rules. The committee will table its report to the NA for consideration. The committee also considered another matter referred by the Speaker relating to the conduct of Mr Marlon Daniels on 2 April 2025. The committee resolved to proceed with a formal inquiry to determine, through oral evidence, whether Mr Daniels' actions constituted contempt of Parliament in terms of the Act and NA Rules.

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.