Plast Eurasia Istanbul 2024 (http://apo-opa.co/4hVxBYg) | 33rd International Istanbul Plastics Industry Fair will open its doors once again from 4-7 December 2024 at Tüyap Fair and Congress Centre. Organised by Tüyap Fair Group in partnership with PAGEV (Turkish Plastic Industry Research, Development and Education Foundation), this year’s fair is expected to draw a record-breaking 1,500 exhibitors and over 70,000 visitors, setting the stage for a dynamic exchange of ideas and innovations.

With sustainability at the forefront, Plast Eurasia, the leading event for the plastics industry, will highlight bioplastics as a key theme, featuring products such as bioplastic cups crafted from recycled coffee waste. This year’s event introduces Hall 12A, a new addition to the exhibition space, where visitors can explore the latest in bioplastic technologies and learn about their role in promoting a sustainable future.

Diverse range of products

“Plast Eurasia Istanbul is not only a commercial event but also a platform for exploring the sustainable innovations that will shape the future of our industry. We are proud to highlight bioplastics this year as part of our commitment to fostering environmentally friendly solutions,” said a Tüyap spokesperson.

The event will present a diverse range of products, including plastic machinery, machine equipment, molds, recycling technologies, raw materials, and chemicals, allowing visitors to experience advancements across all facets of the industry. International participation remains robust, with delegates from Europe and MENA, especially from countries such as Germany, Denmark, Iran, Russia, and China, underscoring Plast Eurasia Istanbul’s role as a global industry hub.

Interactive spaces and quiz points

Newly added Hall 12A will provide a unique, interactive experience for visitors. In a special area dedicated to bioplastics, attendees can discover how coffee pulp is recycled into reusable products, gaining insight into the environmental benefits of bioplastics. Visitors can also participate in a quiz at the fair’s foyer, where correct answers earn vouchers for coffee, inviting them to sample sustainable coffee cups in action.

Plast Eurasia Istanbul, the largest plastics fair in Eurasia, is a key event, offering significant commercial and technological opportunities for exhibitors and visitors alike across Europe and MENA. The fair aims to drive the industry forward, opening pathways for new partnerships and promoting innovative solutions for a more sustainable future.

Contact:

Burcu Buse Arseven

+90 (0) 533 213 08 88

burcu.arseven@unite.com.tr

About TÜYAP:

TÜYAP was founded in 1979 by Bülent Ünal as Türkiye's first exhibition organisation company. TÜYAP has organised numerous fairs both domestically and internationally over the past 44 years. In these fairs, it has served over 350 thousand companies from many countries, and hosted more than 70 million visitors. Organising regular specialised fairs with its 5 exhibition centres owned and operated in Türkiye and its international offices in 6 countries, TÜYAP has long-term collaborations with more than 100 professional organisations with its staff of professionals. Having organised the first Turkish export product fairs in China, Russia, and Africa, TÜYAP still organises Turkish national participation in an average of 10 international fairs per year. As the only private sector exhibition organisation in Türkiye with its own exhibition centre, TÜYAP continues to organise hybrid fairs by mobilising its digital capabilities.