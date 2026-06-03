In response to the recurrent public health challenges affecting the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Plantations et Huileries du Congo S.A. (PHC) (www.PHC-Congo.com) continues to strengthen its prevention, surveillance, and medical response systems across its operational sites and surrounding communities.

This comes against the backdrop of heightened vigilance following the Ebola "Bundibugyo" outbreak declared in May 2026. PHC has responded to the call for national and regional solidarity issued by the Congolese, Ugandan, and South Sudanese health authorities, as well as international partners involved in the public health response in Central Africa, by enhancing preventative measures.

Although no suspected Ebola case has been identified to date within PHC facilities located in the provinces of Mongala, Équateur, and Tshopo, the company has implemented several preventive measures aimed at protecting its employees, their families, and neighboring communities.

A Proactive Health Response in Rural Areas

PHC applies a preventive approach based on risk anticipation, community awareness, and the strengthening of medical capacities within its healthcare facilities.

Information dissemination and awareness campaigns have been organized in camps, villages, and workplaces to educate communities about Ebola virus disease symptoms, preventive behaviors, hygiene measures, procedures to follow in case of suspicion, and rapid alert mechanisms. PHC medical teams are also mobilized to ensure health surveillance and community monitoring across the company’s operational areas.

An Ongoing Commitment in the Fight Against Epidemics

This mobilization is part of PHC’s ongoing efforts in combating several epidemics affecting the DRC and the provinces where the company operates, particularly MPOX and cholera.

Additionally, since May 2026, several MPOX cases have once again been reported in the Lolo Health Zone, located in Mongala Province. These patients are currently being treated at Pembe Hospital, a healthcare facility supported by PHC, at no cost. Through its medical teams and healthcare infrastructure, PHC continues to support local health authorities in disease surveillance, prevention, and patient care.

A Strong Healthcare Network Serving Communities

In regions often facing limited access to healthcare services, PHC plays an important role in strengthening the rural healthcare system. The company currently manages four hospitals: Pembe Hospital, Lokutu Hospital, Lokumete Hospital, and Boteka Hospital. These facilities are respectively located within the health areas of Lolo (Mongala Province), Basoko (Tshopo Province), and Ingende (Équateur Province).

PHC also supervises 16 dispensaries and 4 health centers across its various operational areas. In addition to these facilities, PHC has built 15 health centers that have been handed over to the Congolese State as part of the social commitments agreed upon with local communities across the three provinces—Mongala, Équateur, and Tshopo—where the company operates.

Strengthening Prevention and Patient Care Capacities

As part of preparedness efforts against Ebola and other infectious diseases, dedicated units are being arranged to allow the safe isolation of potential suspected cases. Medical teams are being sensitized to infection prevention and control protocols, early symptom detection, and patient referral procedures. PHC also plans to provide nutritional support for hospitalized patients to ensure appropriate nutrition that meets essential recovery needs.

A Strong Commitment to Maternal and Child Health

Beyond emergency responses to epidemics, PHC continues investing in the sustainable strengthening of community healthcare services, with particular attention given to reducing maternal and infant mortality in rural areas.

Healthcare facilities supported by PHC are progressively being equipped with reinforced maternity services, pediatric services, incubators for premature newborns, and equipment improving prenatal and postnatal care monitoring. PHC also places particular emphasis on family planning services and awareness campaigns aimed at combating closely spaced pregnancies, recognized as one of the major causes of maternal mortality in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Through these initiatives, PHC actively contributes to improving women’s health, protecting children, and enhancing the well-being of families living in rural areas often located far from major healthcare centers.

A Social Responsibility Focused on Community Resilience

Through its healthcare investments, prevention campaigns, and support to local medical structures, PHC reaffirms its commitment to sustainable development and the resilience of rural communities. The company intends to continue its collaboration with health authorities, local communities, and public health partners to sustainably contribute to strengthening the healthcare system in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and protecting populations against current and future public health challenges.

About Plantations et Huileries du Congo S.A. (PHC):

Plantations et Huileries du Congo S.A. (PHC) is the leading producer of palm oil in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the country's second-largest private sector employer. Founded in 1911, the company operates across three industrial sites located in Boteka (Équateur Province), Yaligimba (Mongala Province), and Lokutu (Tshopo Province).

With a workforce of 11,000 employees, PHC produces approximately 80,000 tons of palm oil annually, with the entirety of its output dedicated to domestic consumption. The company manages 100,000 hectares of land, utilizing 30% for sustainable palm oil plantations while preserving the remaining 70% for conservation and agricultural use by local communities.

PHC is deeply committed to social responsibility, sustainable development, and community resilience. The company operates a comprehensive healthcare network comprising 4 modern hospitals, 3 health centers, and 18 dispensaries, providing free healthcare services to its employees and subsidized care to over 150,000 community members. Furthermore, PHC actively supports local infrastructure by building primary schools, reconstructing health centers, and providing access to clean drinking water through the construction of numerous boreholes.

Driven by a vision to create shared prosperity, PHC aims to enhance food security, drive local economic growth, and preserve the environment and biodiversity through sustainable and inclusive agricultural practices.

For more information, please visit: www.PHC-Congo.com