LG Electronics South Africa has always been a leader in engineering excellence and professional development. This is why it is no surprise that LG Electronics South Africa has been awarded verification as an Engineering Council of South Africa (ECSA) Continuing Professional Development (CPD) Service Provider.

“In South Africa, LG Electronics is committed to professional development within the engineering profession and landscape, whether through high-quality training or development programs,” states Andries Bekker, Air Solutions Field Engineering Team Leader at LG Electronics South Africa. “By being granted this status, LG can now aim to provide engineers with all the skills and knowledge they need to grow and prosper.”

Setting the bar higher

When it comes down to the details of the ECSA CPD Service Provider verification, there are a few key factors to consider. Once LG Electronics application was submitted and approved based on the criteria that align with the ECSA’s CPD policy, a review was conducted. From there, when successful, LG was formally recognised as an ECSA CPD Service Provider.

Consistency means quality, which is why service providers need to undergo another review every three years to ensure high-quality CPD programs are consistently being delivered. There are plenty of incredible benefits of gaining ECSA CPD Service Provider Status. For one, it showcases LG Electronics well-established reputation in the engineering community, and what's more, it highlights LG’s dedication to enhancing professional standards, supporting lifelong learning for engineers, and boosting career development.

Transforming careers

LG’s involvement will play a significant role in providing validated Continuing Professional Development (CPD) activities for engineering professionals. In order to contribute to the engineering community, a range of exclusive training programs and activities will be created that match ECSA standards. What's more, all of these programs and activities will provide the latest industry-relevant content.

“All of LG’s learning experiences promise to produce continuous improvements in the engineering field with programs that are always relevant and led by qualified professionals and industry experts,” says Bekker.

Leading the way

Because of LG’s recognition as an ECSA CPD Service Provider, engineers are ensured that they have access to all of the relevant information and up-to-date knowledge so that they can excel in their fields.

Looking at LG’s future CPD offerings, it is crystal clear that LG is invested in prioritising the professional development of engineering professionals. Not only does this mean that the engineering workforce will be strengthened, but it also promises to create a culture of continuous learning within the community.

Elevating the standard

The importance of ECSA accreditation in the engineering field is crucial for plenty of reasons including professional recognition, quality assurance, career advancement opportunities, and lifelong learning and development.

However, what does this mean for LG Electronics position in the industry? In short, it gives LG a competitive advantage over other establishments because LG is now a credible and reputable source of educational training programs in the engineering sector.

“In terms of the future of engineering education and development, there are always expanding possibilities,” explains Bekker. “Broader curriculum offerings, collaboration with educational institutions, and further research and development opportunities are just a handful of opportunities brought about by LG’s ECSA CPD accreditation.”

What lies ahead

In light of LG’s ECSA accreditation, the plans for CPD program development include establishing and maintaining clear objectives that align with ECSA standards, providing a range of diverse course offerings, and so much more.

“LG Electronics South Africa is committed to providing the best training programs to empower engineers. For that reason LG continues to be a leader in technical innovation and professional education, and now even more so in the engineering environment,” concludes Bekker.