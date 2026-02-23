Canon EMEA (www.Canon-CNA.com), in partnership with Coral Spawning International (CSI) and Nature Seychelles (NS), has successfully achieved, and experienced its first coral spawning event in the newly established on-land coral breeding lab on Praslin Island in the Seychelles. The lab was built as a part of Nature Seychelles’ Assisted Recovery of Corals (ARC) facility and represents a significant advancement in restoring and protecting coral reefs against climate change by pioneering controlled sexual reproduction.

Since its operational launch in November, the lab has successfully produced approximately 800,000 coral embryos from 14 colonies belonging to the species Acropora tenuis cf. macrostoma. Initial evidence is highly encouraging showing the settlement of approximately 65,000 new corals, indicating the potential increase of genetic diversity and thermal resilience of the reef in the Seychelles.

This has been achieved by moving beyond traditional ‘coral gardening’ techniques that normally result in genetically identical corals. Supported by Canon’s investment and advanced imaging equipment, the lab enables unprecedented observation and documentation during these natural spawning events. These tools are essential for building a diverse genetic bank of resilient coral species and provide researchers with invaluable data on reproductive timing and critical early growth and survival, all of which are crucial for developing reefs capable of withstanding threats like coral bleaching.

"Witnessing our first successful spawning event at the lab has been incredibly rewarding," says Dr. Nirmal Shah, CEO of Nature Seychelles. "This lab, a key addition to our ARC facility thanks to Canon's vital support and technology, has changed what is possible for coral restoration in the Seychelles. Since November 2025, we have seen coral offspring not only survive, but settle, grow, and cross the most fragile thresholds of early life, turning a moment of spawning into a pipeline of living, growing reef builders. In the months ahead, our focus is to move from proof of concept to impact at scale: increasing production, sharpening our understanding of priority species, and opening to students and partners so restoration becomes a next-level effort.

"To see the lab within the ARC facility open and already achieve its first natural spawning event is a testament to the dedication of this partnership and the innovation it represents," comments Dr. Jamie Craggs, marine scientist and co-founder of Coral Spawning International. "Canon imaging technology has been pivotal, allowing us to observe critical reproductive processes with a clarity we could only dream of before.

We designed the systems to facilitate predictable spawning, enabling rapid learning and providing unprecedented insight into coral reproductive timing in Seychelles through the data and images collected by the team. The initial number of corals produced is hugely encouraging, and this marks just the first of many spawning events over the coming years.

This year, our focus will be on reaching key milestones, including beginning to outplant juvenile corals grown in the lab and placed directly in the reef, and tracking the survival of these genetically diverse corals post-out planting, as well as expanding local expertise through advanced technical training. The outcomes of this first spawning have been incredibly positive, and we will continue pushing the boundaries of coral reproductive science to new heights while equipping more communities with these vital tools."

Peter Bragg, Sustainability and Government Affairs Director at Canon EMEA, adds: “The fully operational lab and its successful coral spawning events are a clear demonstration of how technology can support scientific progress. We are particularly excited by how our imaging equipment is enabling researchers to reveal the intricate, previously unseen processes of coral reproduction, delivering invaluable real-world insights. We look forward to seeing this project evolve and in believe it will continue to foster a sustainable future for these vital marine ecosystems.”

Media enquiries, please contact:

Canon Central and North Africa

Mai Youssef

e. Mai.youssef@canon-me.com

APO Group - PR Agency

Rania ElRafie

e. Rania.ElRafie@apo-opa.com

About Nature Seychelles:

Nature Seychelles is a leading environmental organization dedicated to the conservation and sustainable management of the Seychelles' natural resources. Through research, education, and community engagement, Nature Seychelles works to protect the Seychelles' unique biodiversity and promote a sustainable future for the islands.

About Coral Spawning International:

Coral Spawning International are pioneers in land-based sexual coral reproduction. Their groundbreaking research, technical expertise in coral propagation, and extensive experience in restoration projects enable them to advance research and selective breeding programs—helping repair damaged coral reefs at scales that can make a meaningful difference to our oceans and our planet.

Their goal is to empower and equip every practitioner, reef manager, and restorer with the tools and knowledge needed to spawn coral in land-based facilities.

About Canon Central and North Africa:

Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) (Canon-CNA.com) is a division within Canon Middle East FZ LLC (CME), a subsidiary of Canon Europe. The formation of CCNA in 2016 was a strategic step that aimed to enhance Canon’s business within the Africa region - by strengthening Canon’s in-country presence and focus. CCNA also demonstrates Canon’s commitment to operating closer to its customers and meeting their demands in the rapidly evolving African market.

Canon has been represented in the African continent for more than 15 years through distributors and partners that have successfully built a solid customer base in the region. CCNA ensures the provision of high quality, technologically advanced products that meet the requirements of Africa’s rapidly evolving marketplace. With over 100 employees, CCNA manages sales and marketing activities across 44 countries in Africa.

Canon’s corporate philosophy is Kyosei (https://apo-opa.co/4aU96YO) – ‘living and working together for the common good’. CCNA pursues sustainable business growth, focusing on reducing its own environmental impact and supporting customers to reduce theirs using Canon’s products, solutions and services. At Canon, we are pioneers, constantly redefining the world of imaging for the greater good. Through our technology and our spirit of innovation, we push the bounds of what is possible – helping us to see our world in ways we never have before. We help bring creativity to life, one image at a time. Because when we can see our world, we can transform it for the better.

For more information: www.Canon-CNA.com