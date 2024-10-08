The Department of Foreign Affairs welcomes the Joint Statement issued on 3 October 2024 by the governments of the Republic of Mauritius and the UK on the Chagos Archipelago.

We note that the Chagos Archipelago has been a longstanding dispute between the UK and Mauritius, and was the subject of the 25 February 2019 Advisory Opinion rendered by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) at the request of the UN General Assembly.

We therefore laud both the governments of Mauritius and the UK for their commitment to the peaceful, diplomatic and international law-based settlement of this dispute. We laud the full support and assistance of the governments of India and the US in reaching this settlement. And we also highlight the initiatives of the UN, and the positive contributions of the international courts and tribunals towards the clarification of international law for the guidance of the parties.

This development reaffirms the value of upholding international law and maintaining the rules-based international order, which serve as the stabilizing global foundation enabling peace and prosperity for all. Indeed, international law provides the framework under which relations between States are conducted in good faith and friendly cooperation, and disputes are resolved through peaceful means.

In settling differences, intimidation, coercion or aggression must not be condoned or tolerated. It is in this context that the Philippines is committed to continue calling for the full and faithful compliance with the 2016 South China Sea Arbitration Award issued under UNCLOS.

We associate ourselves with other countries in welcoming the historic efforts of Mauritius and the UK in line with international law. We are hopeful that the parties concerned will honor their agreement.