The Philippines participated in back-to-back Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) meetings in Nairobi on 15-20 October 2023. These included the 25th meeting of the Subsidiary Body on Scientific, Technical and Technological Advice (SBSTTA 25) followed by the resumed second part of the Fifteenth Meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the CBD (COP 15) and two other environment Protocols.

The SBSTTA is a scientific advisory group of the CBD offering guidance on the implementation of the convention. In SBSTTA 25, experts offered advice on the implementation of the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework (GBF).

Ms. Ma. Lorelie U. Agbagala, Assistant Scientist and Head Secretariat of the National Committee on Biosafety of the Philippines (NCBP) from the Department of Science and Technology (DOST), was among the over 700 representatives from governments, civil society and stakeholder groups who gathered for the first time for world experts to meet since the adoption of the GBF.

SBSTTA 26 will be held on 13-18 May 2024 in Nairobi while the CBD COP 16 is scheduled for 21 October to 1 November 2024 at a location yet to be determined.