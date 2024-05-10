The Philippine Embassy in Morocco, in partnership with the Kapatiran at Ugnayan ng Natatanging Sining at Talento (KUNST), hosted the vernissage of Viaje 3 Filipinism What Makes Art Filipino on 06 May 2024 at the Abla Ababou Gallery in Rabat, Morocco

In his welcome remarks, Philippine Ambassador to Morocco Leslie J. Baja underscored that the exhibition was a way of introducing Filipino contemporary visual arts to Morocco. He added that culture was a major bridge linking the Philippines to Morocco and that the exhibition was the first major event to mark the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Philippines and Morocco and the fifth anniversary of the reopening of the Embassy in 2025.

After the Ambassador’s remarks, the exhibition curator Mr. Virgilio Cuizon introduced the concept of Filipinism to the guests, describing it as a unique expression of an artist’s personality and character, inspired by their childhood environment, their places of origin, and their language or dialect.

The exhibition showcases paintings of six Filipino visual artists: Batilyo, Yelcast, Doy Kastilyo, Lerma Julian, Eric Punzalan, and Frederick Epistola. Each artist presented their own expression of what makes their art Filipino – childhood memories for Batilyo; law of life for Yelcast; familial and romantic relationships for Doy Kastilyo; the enduring strength of the human spirit in the face of adversity for Lerma Julian; sceneries and landscapes for Eric Punzalan; and an amalgam of Western and Filipino historic and artistic influences for Frederick Epistola.

Gracing the occasion were guests from the diplomatic corps, the private sector, the Filipino community, and the art community in Rabat. They were impressed by the artistic prowess of the Filipino artists, the diversity of their techniques, and the inspiration behind each artwork. The vernissage also received good coverage from the local press.

Part of the proceeds from the sale of the artworks will be donated to the Education for All (efamorocco.org), an organization that provides the opportunity of a secondary education for girls from the High Atlas mountain region, an area that was severely affected by the September 2023 earthquake.

Through this exhibition, which will run from 6 to 15 May 2024, the Philippine Embassy hopes to showcase the creativity and diversity of Filipino artists, and to present the richness of Philippine visual arts in Morocco. Viaje 3 Filipinism What Makes Art Filipino is the first exhibition organized by KUNST in Africa.