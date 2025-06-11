The Philippine Embassy in Lisbon, together with the PH-Angola Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCIAF), and in coordination with the Philippine Department of Tourism (DOT), Asian Institute of Management (AIM), Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI), Angola’s Ministry of Tourism, and AIPEX, successfully held the First Philippines-Angola Business Forum on Sustainable Tourism on 30 May 2025 via virtual platform.

The Forum was held at the Philippine Honorary Consulate General’s Office in Dipanda, Angola, under the leadership of Honorary Consul General Etienne Brechet, with Honorary Consul Megan Brechet-Amamou as Forum host.

With the theme “Sustainable Tourism: A Pathway to Economic and Cultural Development,” the Forum brought together government officials, private sector representatives, and tourism stakeholders from both countries to explore opportunities for bilateral cooperation, tourism development, and sustainable investment, with particular focus on promoting Namibe Province as an emerging tourism destination.

The Philippine side shared its experiences in tourism policy development, post pandemic recovery efforts, sustainable tourism strategies, and private sector engagement. Presentations covered the Philippines’ legal and institutional frameworks, ecotourism strategies, tourism infrastructure investments, and approaches to ensuring that tourism development preserves cultural heritage and ecological integrity.

Angola’s delegation, led by Angola’s Ministry of Tourism and CCIAF, presented the tourism potential of Namibe province, identifying opportunities in eco- and adventure tourism, resort development, and cultural tourism, and expressed keen interest in building business partnerships with Philippine stakeholders.

The Angolan side also conveyed their utmost appreciation for the comprehensive presentations provided by the Philippine speakers and expressed a strong desire to learn from the Philippines’ expertise in sustainable tourism development.

The Forum concluded with mutual interest in pursuing reciprocal business missions, tourism training exchanges, and joint promotional efforts to advance sustainable tourism cooperation between the Philippines and Angola.