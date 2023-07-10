The Philippine Embassy in Pretoria actively participated in the networking lunch organized by Wesgro for ASEAN diplomatic missions in South Africa on 06 July 2023.

Wesgro is the official tourism, trade and investment promotion agency of the Western Cape province of South Africa. The activity allowed both sides to discuss and exchange views on how South Africa and individual ASEAN countries, through the assistance of Wesgro, can unlock the full potential of their economic cooperation and engagement.

In her intervention, Philippine Ambassador to South Africa Noralyn Jubaira Baja underscored that the Philippine Embassy is keen on forging a working partnership with Wesgro, noting that the Western Cape province is pivotal for the Philippines’ efforts to establish its trade and investment footprints not only in South Africa, but also in the whole African continent. In addition to trade and investments, she also identified agriculture and the creative industries as areas where there is a convergence of interests between the province and the Philippines.

The Philippine Embassy made the initial groundwork for the event before turning over the coordination work to Thailand, which formally assumed chairmanship of the ASEAN-Pretoria Committee on 03 July 2023.