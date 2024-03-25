Ambassador Marie Charlotte G. Tang, with residence in Nairobi, Kenya, presented her credentials to Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on 21 March 2024 at the Villa Somalia in Mogadishu, capital of Somalia, making her the first Philippine Ambassador to be accredited to the country.

During the ceremony, Ambassador Tang conveyed the warm greetings of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to President Mohamud and to the Somali people.

Ambassador Tang commended the security and socio-economic gains in Somalia under the leadership of President Mohamud and reaffirmed the Philippines' full support for the country’s continued progress. She expressed her desire to work with the Somali government in exploring areas of cooperation to further enhance bilateral relations.

President Mohamud conveyed his appreciation to President Marcos for appointing an ambassador to Somalia. He voiced his hope for Philippine companies to consider the investment opportunities in Somalia, highlighting the country’s rich maritime resources and ongoing infrastructure improvements.

While in the country, Ambassador Tang also met with members of the Filipino community in Somalia, many of whom are professionals and skilled workers working with UN agencies and contractors servicing the UN. The Filipino community expressed appreciation for having a Philippine ambassador visit them in Mogadishu for the first time.

Somalia, located in the Horn of Africa, boasts the longest coastline on mainland Africa, stretching over 3,000 kilometers along the Gulf of Aden and the Indian Ocean. While the country was battered by decades of political and economic upheavals, it has recently made advances in promoting security, development, and resilience. In 2023, Somalia was officially admitted as the newest member of the East African Community (EAC).

The Philippines and Somalia formally established relations on 20 April 1976, with Somalia being one of the 12 African countries under the jurisdiction of the Philippine Embassy in Kenya.