Philippine Ambassador to Kenya Marie Charlotte G. Tang delivered a lecture on Philippine foreign policy to students of Strathmore University (SU) on 14 February 2024 in Nairobi.

The lecture is the first in the two-part “Speaker Series” with ASEAN ambassadors, organized by the SU-School of Humanities and Social Sciences (SHSS) in collaboration with the ASEAN Committee in Nairobi (ACN), composed of the embassies/high commission of the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand. Around 80 International Relations and law students attended the lecture.

In her presentation titled, “The Philippines’ Perspectives on Sustainability and Security Amid Changing Regional and Global Dynamics”, Ambassador Tang explained how Philippine foreign policy is shaped by the country’s development imperatives and aspirations (as stated in AmBisyon Natin 2040), the external strategic environment where it operates in, and its own values as a democratic society.

She emphasized that creating a prosperous, inclusive, and resilient society for all Filipinos requires a peaceful and stable regional and global environment, and it is in this context that the Philippines seeks a rules-based international order and supports effective and inclusive multilateralism.

Ambassador Tang discussed the Philippines’ priorities and achievements in the areas of climate action, labor migration governance, and the sustainable use of the oceans. She emphasized the Philippines’ advocacy for a rules-based maritime governance, including the importance of the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and the 2016 Arbitral Tribunal award.

On the Philippines’ engagements with Kenya, Ambassador Tang cited recent milestones including the convening of the 1st meeting of the Philippines-Kenya Joint Commission on Bilateral Cooperation (JCBC) in Nairobi, and the visit of a high-level Kenyan delegation to Manila for benchmarking on best practices on labor migration, both in 2023. She added that the Philippines seeks to pursue closer partnerships with all nations, echoing President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s pronouncement on the Philippines being “a friend to all, and an enemy to none”.

Apart from Ambassador Tang, Indonesian Ambassador to Kenya Dr. Mohamad Hery Saripudin delivered a presentation on Indonesian foreign policy.

The lecture of the ASEAN ambassadors is part of the ACN's outreach to the youth and the academic community in Kenya, towards raising their awareness of ASEAN and its member states.