Omar Nizar Bin Abdullah, Country Head for Angola at Malaysia’s state-owned oil company Petronas, will speak at this year’s edition of the Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) conference. Taking place September 3-4 in Luanda, AOG 2025 is the premier dealmaking platform for the country’s oil and gas industry. As a partner on the Kaminho project – the first large deepwater development in the Kwanza basin – Petronas is well-positioned to discuss strategies for enhancing crude output, the attractiveness of Angola’s deepwater basins and future development plans in Angola.

Petronas and its partners on the Kaminho development – namely, energy major TotalEnergies (operator) and Africa’s national oil company Sonangol – commenced the conversion of the Kaminho FPSO in China in April 2025, signaling a key step toward completing the project. The FPSO is converted from a Very Large Crude Carrier and, following completion, will comprise an all-electric vessel with a capacity of 70,000 barrels per day (bpd). Abdullah is expected to share insights into the project, including development updates and the role innovative technologies play in boosting Angolan deepwater production.

AOG is the largest oil and gas event in Angola. Taking place with the full support of the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas; the National Oil, Gas and Biofuels Agency; the Petroleum Derivatives Regulatory Institute; national oil company Sonangol; and the African Energy Chamber; the event is a platform to sign deals and advance Angola's oil and gas industry.

Situated in Block 20/11 in the offshore Kwanza basin, the Kaminho project will harness resources from the Cameia and Golfinho oilfields - located in depths of 1,700 m, 100km off the coast of Angola. The project partners made a final investment decision for the project in 2024, with plans to start production in 2028. The FPSO will be connected to a subsea production system, incorporating technologies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and prevent flaring by reinjecting associated gas back into the reservoirs. For Petronas, the project aligns with ambitious to expand its international portfolio and presence in Africa, according to the company’s President and Group CEO Tan Sri Tengku Muhammad Taufik.

Petronas entered Angola in 2014 with the acquisition of a 10% stake in Block 40 from TotalEnergies. In 2023, the company further expanded its presence in the country by acquiring a 40% stake in Block 20 – featuring the Kaminho project. The transaction was completed for an amount of $400 million. At AOG 2025, Abdullah is anticipated to outline the company’s strategic focus for Angola, including future expansion plans and its role in supporting the country’s production goals.