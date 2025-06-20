African Energy Week (AEW) 2025: Invest in African Energies is honored to welcome Ahonsi Unuigbe, Founder and CEO of Petralon Energy, as a distinguished speaker at this year’s edition in Cape Town. A driving force behind one of Nigeria’s leading indigenous upstream oil and gas companies, Unuigbe will offer valuable perspectives on the role of independent operators in Africa’s energy future, as well as the opportunities arising from sector reforms, new fiscal incentives and major IOC divestments.

Since its founding, Petralon Energy has positioned itself at the forefront of Nigeria’s upstream sector, with a mission to create value through indigenous ownership and technical excellence. In 2025, the company continues to make significant strides at the Dawes Island Field, where drilling and completion of a new well added 2,500 barrels of oil per day to Nigeria’s daily production, directly supporting national energy security and economic growth. Petralon is also pursuing strategic offshore investments through its non-operated interests in OML 127 and OML 130, part of a broader plan to strengthen its asset portfolio amid the shifting dynamics of Nigeria’s upstream sector.

Beyond its operational achievements, Petralon Energy is focused on long-term capacity building. The company launched its Future Leaders Program in 2024, aimed at equipping young Nigerian engineers with the technical, leadership and problem-solving skills necessary to drive the sector forward. Petralon’s strategic partnership and joint investment agreement with engineering firm Julius Berger Nigeria, announced earlier this year, further reflects its commitment to delivering infrastructure solutions that support sustainable field development and enhance project delivery.

At AEW 2025, Unuigbe will join key discussions on how African independents can leverage new fiscal frameworks, attract investment and form partnerships that maximize the potential of both mature and frontier assets. His participation will contribute to high-level dialogue around indigenous firms’ expanding role in shaping the continent’s energy landscape.

“Companies like Petralon Energy represent the future of Nigeria’s oil and gas sector — a future where African companies take the lead in driving production, creating jobs and delivering energy security. We are proud to welcome them at AEW 2025, where we will celebrate and support the success of local firms like Petralon that are building Africa’s energy industry from the ground up,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber.

Petralon Energy’s participation in AEW 2025 embodies the conference’s core theme of African solutions for African energy challenges, and reflects the growing leadership of indigenous companies in delivering the continent’s energy future.

