The market is the place to be in Yambio. It is a bustling hub of activity, with shopkeepers loudly selling their wares, people gathering to gossip, music blaring from roadside tea shops, and children playing with their friends.

But this thriving heart of the community was in danger of being overwhelmed by a mountain of stinking garbage. Thousands of plastic bottles and bags, rotten food, cans, old car tires and even rusted old bicycles littered the wide dirt streets, creating, not only an eyesore, but a serious health hazard.

In the build-up to World Environment Day, peacekeepers serving with the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) joined forces with community members to tackle this mounting challenge. With gloves protecting their hands and determination in their eyes, they methodically collected pieces of garbage, making large piles, which were then removed by UNMISS bulldozers to be properly disposed of.

“To achieve peace, we need to start with a clean slate. One part of this is each of us taking individual responsibility to create clean environments that will foster clean relationships: between partners, family members, neighbors and, consequently, the whole country,” said Rotto Anibiapai Enock, Azande Kingdom Minister of Culture.

The failure to deal with this problem, which has been building up for years, had created poor hygiene and sanitation, even more dangerous at a time when cholera is running rife through communities. It had also increased the risk of severe flooding during the rainy season due to drains being clogged with junk.

Yambio Municipality Mayor, Singira Robert, stressed the urgency of the clean-up project, stating that local authorities and the community “would like to use this initiative as an opportunity to create a long-term habit.”

At a time, when communities in Yambio are, not only facing environmental and health challenges, but also tensions and conflict between different groups, this initiative had an impact far beyond its original intent.

It brought diverse, and sometimes feuding, communities together with a common sense of purpose and united by a shared desire to restore the Western Equatorian region’s reputation as the ‘breadbasket’ of South Sudan, known for its lush and fertile climate.

For the peacekeepers, it was also about building trust and confidence with those they serve.

“This exercise was, not only crucial to help residents overcome hazards and challenges posed by poor sanitation and hygiene, but it also allowed us to further connect and strengthen our bonds with the local population,” said UNMISS Civil Affairs Officer, Emmanuel Dukundane. “We are committed to continuing to support the Western Equatoria population and authorities with replicating and sustaining these efforts.”