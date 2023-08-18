With the project carried on by Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA), pastry training was provided to Cameroonian women.

19 Cameroonian women have gained skills with the 3-month training provided with the cooperation of the FEMADS Association in the capital city of Yaounde.

Topics such as preparation, storage and marketing of the various pastry products were both theoretically and practically taught during the training.

Certificates were presented to the participants who completed the courses successfully with a ceremony.

The Ministry of Women’s Empowerment and Family, the Ministry of Employment and Professional Training and FEMADS Association representatives and the families of the attendees, along with Türkiye’s Temporary Acting Ambassador to Yaounde, Handan Hilal Köse and TİKA’s Coordinator in Yaounde, Burak Özden attended the certification ceremony.

Within the scope of the project, with which equipment and material support was provided, the women who completed the training had the chance to benefit from the employment opportunity or to establish their own business.

It is aimed that approximately 90 people will benefit from these training programs in a year with the project.